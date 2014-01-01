Anti-graft drive lays foundation for 19th Party Congress

China's massive anti-corruption campaign has been a significant move by the Communist Party of China (CPC) since the 18th CPC National Congress and has laid a good foundation for the 19th CPC National Congress, which is to be held in the second half of 2017.



A three-episode documentary on anti-graft made by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) is being aired on China Central Television from Tuesday to Thursday. Different from an earlier CCDI documentary on the same topic, To forge iron, one's own self must be strong features more than 30 senior officials who used to work as discipline inspectors but ended up behind bars. This is the latest demonstration of the Party's determination to combat corruption and deter the officials.



Nowadays, the Western model of governance has met difficulties in a time of lackluster economies and rising populism. Meanwhile, China's reforms have come to a critical phase where they are expected to maintain sustainable development through good governance and enhance people's livelihood. The key hinges on the Party's capabilities to make decisions and to lead.



However, in recent years there has been suspicion in the West about whether the CPC is able to employ extraordinary leadership and address the problems hindering China's development at this stage. This requires the Party to be firm on anti-corruption. Only when corruption is effectively contained, can people have faith in the Party and the country.



More than 1 million people have been punished for violating Party and government rules over nearly four years, with 222 central officials investigated. A survey by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences found that over 90 percent of government officials and 87 percent of Chinese residents have faith in the campaign.



Just days before the New Year, a Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee meeting presided over by General Secretary Xi Jinping said in a statement that existing corruption should be reduced and any rise in corruption contained in 2017. And an overwhelming anti-corruption tendency has been formed.



The 19th CPC National Congress is pivotal for the country. Many foreign observers mistake the meeting as simply a move by the Party to cement its grip on power. Yet they miss the point. In the meeting, the Party will prove to the people that with its anti-graft efforts, the CPC is able to lead China toward its two centenary goals. China's development can be well understood only when one knows what the CPC is doing, how and why it does it.



Anti-corruption is an effort by the Party to retain and improve the competitiveness of its own and also of China's development model. This is a competition about a nation's governance. The CCDI's earlier documentary was titled Forever on the road. So are the anti-graft campaign and the Party's efforts to govern the country.