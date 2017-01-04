Official shoots senior city leaders, kills himself

Suspect kills himself after injuring mayor, Party chief

The mayor and the Party head of Panzhihua, Southwest China's Sichuan Province were allegedly shot and injured by a local official Wednesday morning, media reported.



Panzhihua Party head Zhang Yan and Mayor Li Jianqin were reportedly shot by Chen Zhongshu, the director of the city's land and resources bureau, at the Panzhihua Convention Center, Chuanbao Guancha , a news portal affiliated with the State-owned Sichuan Daily, reported.



The suspect killed himself after the attack, news portal jiemian.com reported.



The victims' injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.



The motive behind the attack remains unknown. But news portal jiemian.com quoted sources close to the suspect as saying that Chen had been complaining about the Party chief and how Zhang had made things difficult for him. The report added Chen shot himself in the head.



The jiemian.com report described Chen's character as "stubborn" and "easily infuriated," citing an incident where Chen had smashed a colleague's cellphone after it rang in the middle of a meeting.



Zhang and Li were reportedly in the middle of a meeting when Chen broke into the room and started shooting.



Photos circulating online showed armored vehicles parked in front of the Panzhihua Hotel, which sits close to the convention center, as police cordoned the area off.



The Phoenix Weekly, a Hong Kong-based magazine, reported that Chen's gun may not be a standard weapon and used steel ball bullets instead. The magazine said the bullets only hit Zhang's ears and grazed Mayor Li's belly.



Chen was promoted to the position of director of the land and resources bureau of Panzhihua in May 2013. A government circular said Chen was awarded for his good work performance in September 2015. The circular praised Chen for "the change of concept" in the management work and "leading the city's land and resources management to a path of more legalized and standard development."



Gun violence is rare in China as the country imposes a strict ban on gun ownership by its citizens. It remains unknown how Chen had acquired his gun.



In February 2008, Wang Zhiping, deputy Party chief of Hohhot, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, was shot dead by a man surnamed Guan. After the incident, the director of Hohhot's public security bureau, Cui Haiwei, was demoted for a lax management of guns.





