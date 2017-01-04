Vietnam's two biggest cities should limit high-rise construction: deputy PM

Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's two biggest cities, should limit building more high-rise apartment blocks if they negatively affect buildings of cultural values, said First Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh in Hanoi on Wednesday.



Binh, who is also chairman of the National Transport Safety Committee, made the remarks while attending a ceremony on launching the Year of Transport Safety - 2017.



He proposed Hanoi to speed up the implementation of key infrastructure projects, including elevated railways and metros, as well as application of information technology in transport management.



The capital city should encourage the use of public transport services and limit the use of personal motor vehicles, he added.



Vietnam is striving to lower the number of traffic accidents, deaths and injuries caused by the accidents in 2017 by 5-10 percent.



Last year, 21,589 traffic accidents occurred in Vietnam, killing 8,685 people, severely injuring 6,180 others, said the country's Traffic Police Department.

