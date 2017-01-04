Car explosion targets UN compound in Somalia, injuring guards

A car exploded near a compound run by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, injuring four security guards.



The UNDP confirmed the incident, saying "all UNDP staff are safe and sound" after the blast.



The injured are staff from a private security company, according to the UN agency.



Somalia-based extremist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted UNDP staff.



Somali security forces have arrested nine suspected Al-Shabaab members in nearby areas for alleged involvement in the attack.



The explosion comes barely two days after a twin car bomb attack killed at least two people near the UN base in Mogadishu.



Al-Shabaab militants launched an ambush on the UNDP compound in Mogadishu in June 2013, killing 15 people.



The group has carried out frequent attacks in Somalia, many of them in Mogadishu, in its decade-long fight against the government.

