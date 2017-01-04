Gestede signs for Boro

Benin international striker Rudy Gestede signed for Premier League strugglers Middlesbrough on Wednesday from Championship outfit ­Aston Villa for a reported fee of 6 million pounds ($7.4 million).



The 28-year-old - who began his spell in the English leagues with Cardiff in 2011 - signed a three-year contract with Middlesbrough and his arrival should presage the departure of fellow strikers Jordan Rhodes and veteran David Nugent.



Neither has been able to command a first-team spot this season despite the team struggling for goals, scoring just 17 in 20 matches and hovering four points above the relegation zone.



The France-born Gestede failed to fire in his time at Villa, scoring just five times in 24 Premier League matches last term as they were relegated.

