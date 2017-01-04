Serbia boycott called for

The international players union FIFPro on Wednesday called for a boycott of Serbian clubs during the European transfer window because of mounting contract disputes.



The union highlighted its recent report which found that 68 percent of players in the country do not receive their salary on time and 89 percent who were traded for a fee were pressured into the transfer.



FIFPro said that in the latest battle between players and clubs, the Serbian FA had ­dismissed players representatives from an arbitration panel.



The Serbian FA has also increased the fees players must pay to start a procedure against clubs, according to the international union.



Serbia's transfer window is open from January 23 until February 17.





