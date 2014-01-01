College players can abstain from bowl games

The 2016 college football ­season will officially end on Monday night when Alabama and Clemson compete for the College Football Playoff championship.



But for some players, the season ended a long time ago - regardless of their teams' postseason status.



Louisiana State University's Leonard Fournette and Stanford's Christian McCaffrey - two running backs with legitimate NFL aspirations - made headlines by deciding to sit out their teams' season-­ending bowl games to minimize the risk of injury before the league's April draft.



Reactions within the sporting world were predictably mixed. Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliot, who has paired with fellow rookie Dak Prescott to create one of this season's NFL's surprising success stories, utilized social media to express his ­displeasure.



"All these young guys deciding to skip their bowl games," Elliot tweeted after McCaffrey announced his decision. "One last time to honor your university and one last chance to play with your boys who will be your brothers for life."



Elliot's appeal to loyalty is a noble one, but it would probably carry more weight if he hadn't left his "boys" and "brothers for life" after three years at Ohio State to pursue a profitable NFL career. Other commentators were quick to take the opposite side.



"Why [play in the bowl games]?" asked former NFL scout Bucky Brooks. "What's the point? There is more risk than reward."



Brooks buttressed his argument by citing Jaylon Smith, a former Notre Dame linebacker who dropped to the second round of the 2016 NFL draft ­after suffering a major knee ­injury in the Fiesta Bowl in January 2016.



The larger issue, of course, is whether college athletes should be compensated - beyond their scholarships - for participating in events that generate millions of dollars for administration-bloated universities.



It's an issue that came up when Ed O'Bannon filed a class action lawsuit against the NCAA in 2009, and it's an ­issue that came up again when Northwestern University football players attempted to unionize status in 2015. And it's an issue that's sure to linger long after the college football season ends Monday night.



The author is a Chicago-based freelance writer. robvogtwriting@gmail.com

