Williams sisters out

Serena Williams suffered a shock second-round defeat at the Auckland Classic Wednesday following her sister Venus' earlier withdrawal with an arm injury. Top-seeded Serena blamed the wind for a string of unforced errors in her first event after a four-month layoff as she was sent packing 6-4, 6-7 (7/3), 6-4 in a two-hour, 14-minute arm-wrestle with world No.72 Madison Brengle.



Second seed Venus decided to quit after suffering a sore right arm during her struggle to a 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 first-round victory over 18-year-old New Zealander Jade Lewis playing in her first WTA tournament.



In the other two quarterfinals, third seed Caroline Wozniacki will meet Germany's Julia Goerges, and Barbora Strycova of Croatia, the fourth seed, plays American Lauren Davis.

