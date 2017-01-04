Zverev humbles Federer

Roger Federer's return from a six-month injury layoff suffered a setback when German teenager Alexander Zverev shocked the Swiss great 7-6 (7/1), 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4) in an entertaining Hopman Cup tie on Wednesday.



The 17-time Grand Slam winner underwent knee surgery in February and announced in July that he needed extensive rehabilitation.



Representing his country in the mixed team event in Perth, Federer beat Briton Dan Evans on Monday but he faced stiff opposition from Zverev, who claimed his second win in three matches over the player many consider the greatest.





