Britain’s Brexit plans rocked by resignation

Published: 2017/1/4

Britain's Brexit plans were in turmoil Wednesday after the UK's ambassador to the EU quit, blasting "ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking" less than three months before the process is due to start.Ivan Rogers' resignation and sharp criticism shed new light on the difficulties faced by Prime Minister Theresa May, who wants to hand in Britain's notice for withdrawing from the European Union by the end of March.The move to trigger the Article 50 mechanism would start a two-year clock ticking on sorting out future relations between Britain and the EU before it leaves the bloc.May will move quickly to find a replacement to represent the UK in Brussels amid calls from the Tory party to appoint a wholehearted Brexiter to the job - possibly from outside the civil service.Rogers said Tuesday he accepted his departure would add to the "uncertainty" over the coming years of Brexit negotiations.May has faced criticism for saying little about Britain's divorce settlement objectives: last month she went beyond her "Brexit means Brexit" mantra to specify that she wanted a "red, white and blue Brexit."And Rogers made clear that he knew little more about how Britain intended to tackle thrashing out its future relationship with the EU.A highly-regarded diplomat who had been due to end his four-year stint in October, Rogers quit nine months early so his successor could see through the whole Article 50 process.However, he left with some pointed remarks in his resignation e-mail to staff at UKRep, Britain's EU Embassy."We do not yet know what the government will set as negotiating objectives for the UK's relationship with the EU after exit," he said, revealing that UKRep were no clearer on the issue than what May has made public.Rogers urged colleagues to provide British ministers with their "unvarnished" understanding through Brexit negotiations - "even where this is uncomfortable."