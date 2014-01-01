Obama moves to stop Trump gutting signature healthcare law

US President Barack Obama made a short but politically charged trip from the White House to Capitol Hill Wednesday, calling allied lawmakers to arms in defense of his signature healthcare reforms.
Obama's eight-year drive to extend medical coverage to tens of millions of Americans will come under sustained assault when President-elect Donald Trump
takes office January 20 with Republican majorities in both house of Congress.
In a pre-emptive strike, the outgoing president will meet Senate and House Democrats, "principally (to) discuss how to counter the stated Republican objective of repealing the Affordable Care Act," said White House spokesman Josh Earnest.
Obama's rare legislative pilgrimage coincides with a dueling visit to the Congress by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
"We're focused on repealing and replacing Obamacare," Pence said Tuesday. "We look forward to legislation that will give us the tools to roll back the avalanche of red tape and regulation that have been stifling American jobs."
After a crushing election loss, Democrats may have limited options for stalling reforms without significant Republican defections.
They also face criticism that Obama's reforms have led to rising insurance premiums and a string of technical problems.
But while Republican opposition to Obamacare is clear, their prescription to fix it is not.