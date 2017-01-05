Laos to launch first local brand smartphone

The first local smartphone brand will be introduced to shops and agencies in the Lao capital and provinces across the country this month, the state-run Vientiane Times reported on Wednesday.



ALO, the phone brand, is the product of ALO Technology Sole Co. Ltd. The investor conducted a market study on the smartphone last year.



"Our main position is focusing on students and education," the company's Chairman and CEO Thanousone Phonamat was quoted as saying.



He said the company has reached a cooperation agreement with Microsoft to regularly update the software and programs so that students will be able to download to their devices.



He said that it is not easy to compete with other brands; however it is still a good way to boost local products.



Currently, the company is discussing with related state sectors on reducing some taxes or fees to make the product cheaper.



The company now has five dealers in Vientiane and it hopes to have one agency in each province.



"Next year, we hope to have ALO shops and service centers in all provinces," Thanousone said.

