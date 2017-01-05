5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off northeastern Japan

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/5 0:31:43
An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck off Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan on early Thursday, Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The temblor which took place at 0:44 a.m. local time (1544 GMT Wednesday) was centered at a latitude of 36.9 degrees north and a longitude of 141.0 degrees east and at depth of 60 kilometers.
The earthquake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 and could be felt in Tokyo.
So far no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.