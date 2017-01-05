5.3-magnitude earthquake strikes off northeastern Japan

An earthquake measuring 5.3 magnitude on the Richter scale struck off Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan on early Thursday, Japan Meteorological Agency said.



The temblor which took place at 0:44 a.m. local time (1544 GMT Wednesday) was centered at a latitude of 36.9 degrees north and a longitude of 141.0 degrees east and at depth of 60 kilometers.



The earthquake logged 4 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7 and could be felt in Tokyo.



So far no major damage or injuries were reported, and no tsunami warning has been issued.

