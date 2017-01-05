105-year-old French cyclist breaks world record

Robert Marchand, a 105-year-old French rider, on Wednesday beat his own hour record on the opened cycling track, according to local report.



Marchand rode 22.547 kilometers at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome outside Paris, setting a record in the senior hour endurance test.



"It's okay. I had no pain in the legs but in my arms because I have rheumatism," he told BFMTV news channel.



"I have not seen the label of the last ten minutes, otherwise I would have gone little faster," he added.



The French cyclist has already set two records after the age of 100 in 2012 and 2014.

