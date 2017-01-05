Extreme weather conditions hit Sweden as winter makes comeback

After heavy snowfall and harsh gales swept the country, followed by floods along the east and south coasts, a cold snap is set to hit Sweden on Wednesday night and last throughout Thursday, according to meteorologists.



Smaland and Blekinge were among the regions affected by the heavy rainfall that led to floods on Wednesday.



In some places, the water level rose by over a meter in just a few hours. Elsewhere, flood barriers broke.



Ferries to the Baltic island of Gotland were cancelled on Wednesday. Flights were also affected.



With cold air approaching from Finland and Russia, Sweden can expect extremely cold weather overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, with below-zero temperatures predicted across the country.



In the north, it could get as cold as minus 40 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists. The cold snap is set to last throughout Thursday.

