Czech Republic confirms first bird flu case since 2007

Czech agriculture ministry on Wednesday confirmed the first case of bird flu virus (H5N8) in the country since 2007.



Czech State Veterinary Service head Zdenek Semirad declared that wild swans found dead in the Jihlava river in South Moravia died from the virus strain, and two small-scale poultry farms in the close neighbourhood were infected as well.



Even though the virus is not a danger to human life, the surrounding area around the infected farms have been placed under strict monitoring of the State Veterinary Service.



The supplies of all poultry from the region to the Czech and European stores have been stopped.



Czech Minister of Agriculture Marian Jurecka said poultry and farmers in the mentioned virus outbreak area shall be regularly checked for at least one month period, and the infected animals are to be culled.



The quarantine period can be extended if new cases appear again.



It is expected that the Czech buyers' mood may change so that less poultry is expected to be sold in the coming period.



Bird flu cases have been recently confirmed in Bulgaria, Slovakia and Germany.

