UN Security Council welcomes signing of political agreement in Kinshasa, DRC

The UN Security Council on Wednesday welcomed the signing of a political agreement by the government and opposition parties in Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), which will hopefully ensure a peaceful transition of power in the central African country.



The agreement was signed on Saturday in Kinshasa by the opposition parties and the ruling party of President Joseph Kabila. The deal requires Kabila to step down after elections that must take place before the end of 2017.



In a presidential statement adopted here, the 15-nation council said it hopes for a swift implementation of the agreement in order to organize peaceful and timely presidential, national and provincial elections no later than December, 2017.



The council also calls on government of the DRC and its national partners to take necessary steps to accelerate preparations for the elections without delays, within the agreed time-frame.



"The Security Council further calls for the assistance of DRC's friends and development partners to support the efforts of the country to ensure establishment of sustainable peace and security in the country," said the statement.

