Windstorms, heavy snow hit Austria

Austria was hit by windstorms and heavy snow on Wednesday with numerous traffic problems and damage caused, local media reported.



Vienna in particular saw strong winds of up to 90 km/h, with fire brigade crews having to respond to numerous call-outs. Weather warnings were in place in the morning, with danger of falling trees and dislodged roof tiles of concern.



Parts of the state of Upper Austria were hit by heavy snow, some roads having to be closed, and some heavy vehicles becoming stuck.



Train tracks in the Franz-Josefs-Bahn section in the state of Lower Austria also had to be closed for some time due to tree branches having fallen on tracks and power lines. Certain routes were limited for parts of the morning as crews worked to resolve the problems.



The Central Institute for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) said it did not expect conditions to ease until the evening.

