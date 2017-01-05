Chinese giants unveil stunning new products at world's largest tech show

Chinese tech giants are unveiling their stunning innovative products during the media day at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, with "future" as the keyword for these products.



The show, largest of its kind in the world, to be held here between Jan. 5 and 8, attracting over 3,800 companies from various countries and regions.



TCL Corporation, the leading Chinese manufacturer of smart products, on Wednesday introduced its latest display products from its X series, the X2 and X3, which feature slim body design at 7.9 mm and 6.9 mm thick respectively, setting the new industry standard for slim TVs.



"The revolutionary new X2 and X3 underscore TCL's vision to create a smarter, more connected future for users around the world," said the TCL in a statement.



TCL's Chinese rival Hisense on Wednesday also released a new 4K TV which is regarded as the future of home theatre. Hisense's 4K Laser Cast TV will have immersive screen sizes up to 100 inches, and is the company's first-of-its-kind true 4K TV.



With consumers turning to mobile devices for entertainment, TV manufacturers are under rising pressure to boost their sales. According to data from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), consumers are increasingly using mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to watch videos. TV's share of video viewing has dropped to 51 percent in 2016 from 62 percent in 2012.



Although the sales of TVs will be leveling off with sales volumes in 2017 up only 1 percent from 2016 to 229 million units, the sales of 4K UHD sales volumes will increase from 2016's 52.7 million units to 81.9 million units in 2017.



Chinese mobile giant ZTE on Wednesday also released two new products on American market, the crowdsourced Hawkeye phone and its Blad V8 Pro smartphone.



At CES 2016, ZTE announced its groundbreaking project CSX to completely crowdsource a mobile device that it will build in 2017. The Hawkeye phone was the early fruit of the project and is available for pre-order on Kickstarter.



"Project CSX has been a groundbreaking process and the Hawkeye device sets the stage for us in 2017," said Lixin Cheng, chairman and CEO of ZTE USA. "As we move forward with this smartphone, we'll look to continue to integrate consumers every step of the way."



"The smartphone is the center of the consumer technology universe," said Steve Koenig, senior director of market research at the CTA. Smartphones account for 47 percent of global consumer tech spending, the CTA data showed.



Despite revenue declines across some of the largest categories, unit shipment increases demonstrate continued resilience in the smartphone categories, said the CTA. It expected the unit volume will grow 3 percent to reach 185 million smartphones sold in 2017, with revenues expected to reach 55.6 billion US dollars which will drop 2 percent from 2016.

