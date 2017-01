Five dead, seven trapped after coal mine caving in Central China

At least five people have been confirmed dead and seven others still trapped after a coal mine caving occurred Wednesday evening in Dengfeng city, Central China's Henan Province.



The caving occurred at 9 pm Wednesday when workers of the Dengfeng-based Xingyu Coal Mining Co Ltd were expanding a pipe way in a colliery, causing gas outburst, according to local safety watchdog.



Among the five deaths, three were rescuers. The rescue work is continuing.