Chinese woman killed in New Zealand road crash

A Chinese woman has died in a road crash near Christchurch, on the east coast of New Zealand's South Island, police said Thursday.



The Chinese national, 26, was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Christchurch-Akaroa Highway at 2:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday, said a police statement.



Police extend their sympathies to the victim's family and friends, said the statement.



The police serious crash unit was investigating the accident.



The Fairfax news organization on Thursday reported police Sergeant Grant Stewart as saying the woman had died at the scene after the car she was traveling in had crossed the center line and crashed into another car.



A another person was taken to Christchurch Hospital with moderate injuries, said the report.

