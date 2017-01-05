415,000 punished for discipline violations in 2016

The Communist Party of China's (CPC) top discipline watchdog said Thursday that in 2016, 415,000 people had been disciplined for violating the Party's code of conduct and other irregularities.



Officials at various levels were punished, including 76 at the provincial and ministerial levels, as well as 256,000 people from rural areas and enterprises, the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said in a statement.



In late 2012, the CPC began a far-reaching campaign to address corruption, extravagance, unfavorable work styles and other discipline violations.

