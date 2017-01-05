UN envoy calls for full peace between Sudan, S. Sudan

KHARTOUM, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- UN Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan Nicholas Haysom on Wednesday reiterated the importance of achieving full peace between the two countries.

Haysom made the remark following his meeting with Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir in Khartoum.

Haysom said the international community was working to restore the ties between Khartoum and Juba and find opportunities for development and stability in South Sudan.

He added that peace should be fully achieved between the two countries via completion of communication between them.

His meeting with al-Bashir reviewed the situations in the two countries, said Haysom, and the role that Sudan can play in achieving peace in South Sudan as it is a main member in the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development in Africa.

In September 2012, the two countries signed a cooperation agreement in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa under the patronage of the African Union.

The agreement included a package of understandings relating to security, citizens' status, border and economic issues and others relating to oil and trade.

However, the signed agreements did not tackle the issues of Abyei and border demarcation.

The border issue is the biggest obstacle to the settlement of differences between Sudan and South Sudan.