Buena Vista Friends Club Latin music concert

Cuban music is a popular genre of Latin American culture. In 1996, musician Ry Cooder and producer Nick Gold visited Cuba to track down famous Cuban musicians from the 1950s and assembled them together for a new music project, album and film, Buena Vista Social Club. The album won numerous accolades, including a 1998 Grammy Award. Traditional Cuban music band Buena Vista Friends Club was thus established. The band members are veteran Cuban musicians who have devoted most of their lives to music. The Buena Vista Friends Club concert is a must-see for visitors to Cuba. Its concert in Shanghai will give locals a chance to discover traditional Cuban music and culture. They will have a concert in Guangzhou on January 13 at Guangzhou International Sports Arena.Date: January 14, 7:30 pmVenue: Shanghai Oriental Art CenterAddress: 425 Dingxiang Road 丁香路425号Tickets: 80 yuan to 580 yuanTo buy tickets call 6854-1234