Shanghai-based writing program extends to Beijing

The M Literary Residency program, which has helped many past writers and authors successfully complete their creative projects, has closed submissions for 2017. Winners will be announced on March 10 during the Shanghai International Literary Festival, which will take place from March 10-22.The M Residency allows writers with an interest in China to deepen their understanding of this vital and fascinating country. Established in 2009 and fully funded by M Restaurant Group, the Literary Residency has its roots in the Shanghai and Beijing International Literary Festivals and aims to foster artistic, cultural and intellectual links between individuals and communities.From 2009 to 2016, the Residency included one resident in Shanghai and one in India. Michelle Garnaut and Pankaj Mishra established the M Literary Residency in 2008 in the hopes of changing Western perspectives commonly cast on these two nations. By allowing writers to be immersed in these often-misrepresented cultures, they hoped to foster deeper artistic understanding.Starting in 2017, there will be one resident based in Shanghai and one in Beijing. For six to eight weeks, the two writers will have the opportunity to write undisturbed in the heart of these two bustling cities. The residency is open to writers of prose or poetry, fiction or nonfiction and screenwriting.Past winnersPast winners include Madeleine Thien, whose latest memoir Do Not Say We Have Nothing was recently shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize; Tash Aw, whose novel Five Star Billionaire was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2013 and is currently being adapted to film in Shanghai; and Rachel DeWoskin, whose fourth book, Blind, was published last summer.Thien said about her residency experience, "My time (in Shanghai) had an intensity, immediacy and solitude almost unmatched in my entire life. This solitude and freedom were a tremendous gift to the novel and to my imaginative life. I rarely use the term life-changing, but these three months were life-changing for me."Tash Aw said, "What I found in Shanghai was a glorious inversion of the luxuries offered by other residencies. I lived alone in the middle of a city of 20 million people, looked out at skyscrapers and listened to the noise of traffic all day. And I wrote more than I had ever written, at home or on a residency."Meng Jin and Maxim Loskutoff were recipients of M's 2016 Residency program for Shanghai and India, respectively. Loskutoff was raised in Montana, the US. A graduate of NYU's MFA program, he was the recipient of a Global Writing Fellowship in Abu Dhabi. Other honors include The Chicago Tribune's Nelson Algren Award, the Bevel Summers Prize, and fellowships from Writers Omi at Ledig House, Ox-Bow, and Jentel Arts.Meng Jin was born in Shanghai and lives in New York. She has a BA from Harvard and an MFA from Hunter College. A Kundiman fellow, her short fiction has appeared or is forthcoming in the Masters Review, the Baltimore Review, Zymbol, and Ploughshares."I am so incredibly thankful to the M Residency for this chance to return to the city where I was born and reclaim it as a literary home. I can't wait to get lost in winding alleys, be astounded by how Shanghai has changed, and eat shengjian at the Shanghai Number 1 Food Store," said Meng.Global Times-M Restaurant Group

(From above) Tash Aw and Pankaj Mishra at Shanghai International Literary Festival

Photos: Courtesy of M Restaurant Group