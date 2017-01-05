Challenges ahead for new UN chief

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon left office on Saturday and passed the baton to former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Guterres. Being the first one that ascended to the post through global selection and with overwhelming votes in the Security Council straw polls, Guterres is given high expectation, although he faces a multitude of challenges.



For starters, global concerns in the security, economic and social fields are turning increasingly complicated. Prominent security challenges are posed by the North Korean nuclear program, Syrian crisis, Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the Sahel crisis in Africa. With the NATO pullout, security has deteriorated in Iraq and Afghanistan. Fifteen years after the September 11 attacks, terrorism has shown no sign of mitigation. Instead, it continues to sweep across developing countries like Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Nigeria, and emerges in developed countries like France and the US in the form of organized attacks or lone wolf assault, causing heavy casualties.



Economically, the world is confronted with lackluster growth and conspicuous rise of trade protectionism. Brexit and the victory of US President-elect Donald Trump marked the emergence of anti-globalization and consequently the international economic system, which was built to be free and open after WWII, is being hit and eroded.



Socially, the number of refugees in recent years has risen to a record high in half a century. Climate change is happening at a faster pace, with frequent occurrence of the El Nino phenomenon. The wealth gap between the South and North, within developed and developing countries, has not been curbed effectively so that populism gains momentum in multiple regions and countries. There is no alleviation of Islamic radicalization and stigma of Muslims in the past decade, with new rifts coming up due to the "clash of civilizations."



Besides, as the competition between major powers intensifies and in the absence of global leadership, uncertainties have grown.



The US has been locked in tensions with Russia in Eastern Europe and Syria, and contesting with China politically, economically and militarily in East Asia. The China-US strategic competition will unlikely change even though Trump may put an end to the US' rebalance in the Asia-Pacific region and the Trans-Pacific Partnership. The EU and Japan have also been involved in the contest.



Meanwhile, under the Obama presidency, the US has turned inward and Trump will exacerbate the trend. The EU, with relentless in-fighting, is losing its interest and faith in the outside world, while emerging countries such as China, Russia and India are unable to provide global leadership. As the world is seeing more geopolitics and nationalism, it becomes increasingly fragmented and chaotic.



Moreover, the UN flounders in its reforms. A world without a leader offers a chance for the intergovernmental organization to reshape the international landscape, but so far no adequate faith can be given to the UN since it is grappling with overstaffing, inefficiency and meager legitimacy.



After reforms of former UN secretary-general Kofi Annan between 2003 and 2005 were thwarted, the UN reforms were slow and inadequate under Ban. Guterres was one of the top candidates primarily thanks to his active promotion of reforms in the UN refugee agency, but still it is no easy task for him to build consensus among UN member states and push forward necessary reforms within the huge system.



Being the secretary-general, despite its nobility and authority, can often find his hands tied. For instance, the reforms of the Security Council power and structure have been difficult to press ahead. The UN is hardly able to handle intractable challenges with its current working model, although the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement have come into force.



During his trip to China in late November, Guterres was warmly welcomed by Beijing. Chinese President Xi Jinping told the UN chief during their meeting that China will firmly support the UN work, staunchly practice multilateralism, and resolutely uphold the international order with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter at the core.



It can be expected that during the term of Guterres, China will have more frequent and proactive interactions with the UN. But it remains to be seen how the organization will give full play to its vitality in the face of multiple challenges.



The author is an assistant research fellow from the Institute of International Relations, Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn