Cambodia commercial promotion forum kicks off in Xi'an

Cambodian Commerce Minister Pan Sorasak addresses the Cambodia commercial promotion forum Thursday in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. Photo: Ren Yingying/GT

A commercial promotion forum hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia, Foreign Affairs Office of Shaanxi Province and the Department of Commerce of Shaanxi Province kicked off on Thursday in Xi'an, the capital city of Shaanxi Province, China.Cambodian Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak addressed at the forum in the keynote speech to call for expanded and deepened economic cooperation and cultural exchange between the two countries. Li Jinzhu, vice director of Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee and Zhao Runmin, head of Shaanxi Provincial Department of Commerce, also presented at the forum.Pan Sorasak said Cambodia fully supports the China-initiated "Belt and Road" development strategy and pledged to introduce new policies to facilitate bilateral investment and trade, including establishing special funds, pilot economic zones and preferential tax policies.He said the two countries have seen burgeoning bilateral trade in the past two years, with the overall trade volume at some 4.3 billion dollars, increasing over 10.2 percent year-on-year as of the first half of 2016. The figure is expected to reach 5 billion dollars in 2017.Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed during his state visit to Cambodia in October 2016 with Prime Minister Hun Sen that China stood ready to participate fully in Cambodia's economic development through economic cooperation and mutually beneficial investment as part of the One Belt One Road initiative."The trade volume between Cambodia and Shaanxi in 2016 amounts to some 130 million dollars, and we can further boost our cooperation by sharing information and experience, especially from the successful pilot projects like the Sihanoukville Port Special Economic Zone," said Zhao Runmin.Cambodia will further open more direct flights between the country and major cities of China for the convenience of trip makers either for the purpose of business or leisure, Pan Sorasak said.China ranked the second-largest source of foreign tourists to Cambodia. Data from Cambodian Tourism Ministry shows that over 653,000 Chinese tourists visited Cambodia as of October 2016, up 14 percent over the same period last year.The forum also witnessed the launch of China- ASEAN Culture Communication Base and One Belt One Road Cities Communication Alliance, to promote Chinese culture and Shaanxi academic influence in ASEAN countries.

Li Jinzhu, vice director of Shaanxi Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee, speaks at the Cambodia commercial promotion forum Thursday in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. Photo: Ren Yingying/GT



Zhao Runmin, head of Shaanxi Provincial Department of Commerce, speaks at the Cambodia commercial promotion forum Thursday in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. Photo: Ren Yingying/GT

China-ASEAN Culture Communication Base and One Belt One Road Cities Communication Alliance are launched at the Cambodia commercial promotion forum Thursday in Xi’an, Shaanxi Province. Photo: Ren Yingying/GT