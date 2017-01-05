No change to current road control policy

Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission responded Thursday to rumors about stricter prohibition on non-local vehicles, saying it won't change its existing policy until finishing an overall review, thepaper.cn reported.



The online rumor claimed that Shanghai will not allow vehicles with non-Shanghai car plate to travel on Middle Ring Road from 7 am to 7 pm. Another anonymous Web user said the transportation authority will extend hours banning non-Shanghai vehicles on elevated highways.



Starting from April of 2016, vehicles with non-Shanghai plates were banned from the Inner Ring Road, Middle Ring Road and major elevated highways between 7 am to 10 am and from 3 pm to 8 pm.





