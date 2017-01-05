Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"She might be a fake Shanghai ayi."With Spring Festival approaching in less than a month and droves of non-locals returning to their hometowns for the next month or longer, families who rely on ayi (maids) to tend to their home and watch their children are realizing a sudden shortage of available domestic helpers. As such, the Shanghai Morning Post reported that some enterprising yet duplicitous migrant females have been posing as native Shanghainese to land higher-paying, highly sought-after ayi positions over the holiday. According to media, however, only 5 percent of domestic helpers in Shanghai are true Shanghainese.