Vampire firms force workers into mandatory “donations”

College students donate blood in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province on December 3, 2016. Photo: CFP





Employers and hospitals are coercing people into "donating" blood as the government strives to meet growing demand, workers and patients' relatives claim.



Shen Yishi (pseudonym) told thepaper.cn that public institutions in Zhangjiagang, East China's Jiangsu Province are forcing their employees to "donate" blood by threatening that their annual work evaluation will be negatively affected if they do not comply.



This can affect many aspects of their career, including their chances of getting a promotion in future.



Shen, a public employee in the city, said that every firm has a blood donation target, which affects their annual evaluation. "Blood donation is a good thing which should be encouraged. But it is weird to make it mandatory."



An employee of the Zhangjiagang health and family planning commission told thepaper.cn that they have set the targets to make government organs play a leading role in donating blood. "No one has ever expressed any disapproval of the donation target. Every institution has been engaging actively," said the employee.



Zhou Min, vice chief of the Red Cross Blood Center told thepaper.cn that Zhangjiagang has set blood donation targets for around six years. However, Zhou said that the targets are only assigned to some government institutions and are not technically mandatory.



In 2013, the Jiangsu government said 18 percent of an institution's workers must donate blood if it is to be classed as a "civilized unit," the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Give and take



Reports of mandatory blood "donations" have not only come from Jiangsu.



Xiao Qiang, (pseudonym) a resident of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province told the Global Times that Xi'an's Tangdu hospital said that they would not give his sick family member blood unless he donated first.



"The hospital said that if you want to use blood you must donate blood first," said Xiao Qiang, adding that he "donated 200ml of blood as the doctor required, but then he told me the blood bank needs another 400ml, so I donated 400ml the second time."



He added that the hospital does not check the donors' medical history as "the hospital said it is unnecessary."



China's Law on Blood Donation provides donors with discounts on payment when they or close relatives need blood.



However, Hu Xingdou, a professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology, said Thursday that although the law encourages blood donation, no one should be forced to donate.



He added that in China, few people are willing to donate blood out of worries over unclean medical equipment and the usage of donated blood.



According to Reuters, just under 1 percent of China's population donated blood in 2011, according to the World Health Organization - at the lower end of the WHO's recommended range.



Hu explained that many refuse to donate blood because they are not paid and do not trust that it is given freely to sick people.



Lan, who works in a Shanghai government institution told the Global Times that she was forced by her employer to donate blood in November even though she was sick at that time.



"I was worried about the needles they (the blood center) use. I am worried that I may have some horrible diseases, like HIV," said Lan.



In the early 1990s, residents of villages like Wenlou, Central China's Henan Province found selling blood was an easy way to make cash. But the illegal donation stations which encouraged the practice and bought their blood were often negligent when it came to hygiene and sterilization, said Xinhua.



Out of over 3,000 villagers in Wenlou, 311 are infected with HIV from selling blood. Xinhua reorted.



Search in vein







China faced serious "blood crisis" during the beginning of 2016, which according to experts hit 50 out of 70 major cities on the mainland since February, and 80 per cent of operations had to be postponed in some hospitals due to a lack of blood, said the China Newsweek.



Illegal blood dealers can easily be found at government-run donor centers and they pay high rates to secure supplies, the report said, adding that some dealers earn more than 1 million yuan ($145,000) a year.



The sale of blood is banned and people convicted of dealing blood can face up to five years in jail, according to the law on blood donation.



Hu said that the blood dealers usually take blood in unhygienic conditions and with few checks on donors' medical history.



Often, disposable syringes are used repeatedly, which increases the risk of infection by blood-borne transmission viruses such as HIV, said Hu.