What's popular on Sina Weibo this week

1. #Olympian Ning Zetao takes one for the team# views: 190m



Chinese swimmer Ning Zetao had stopped reports from surfacing that he had been denied coaching and other help in the month leading up to the 2016 Rio Olympic Games for the sake of team unity, a reporter posted on her Sina Weibo account Saturday.



Ning told reporter Liu Jingjing he had been ordered to move out from accommodations for the China national swim team and could not even use his meal card a month before the Games in August, which had affected his performance in Rio.



The champion freestyler stopped her from reporting the mistreatment because he wanted to affect the team's performance overall, Liu wrote.



Ning won the 100m freestyle world champion at the 2015 FINA World Championships in Kazan, Russia. He ranked the 12th in the event in Rio.



2. #AlphaGo disguised as human player# views: 150m



AI program AlphaGo has hustled world-class Go players on numerous gaming sites since Sunday, only divulging its true identity after dozens of victories.



The Google Deepmind-developed program beat the best players from China, Japan and South Korea.



AlphaGo revealed itself on late Wednesday before a match with world-class player Gu Li then easily achieved its 60th victory.



3. #Smog chokes China# views: 83.9m



A total 72 cities in North China issued high level smog alerts, China's Ministry of Environmental Protection announced on Tuesday.



The cities were concentrated in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.



4. #Alipay's top spenders# views: 26.3m



Shanghai consumers topped the 2016 list of the biggest spenders on Alipay, according to the company's annual report.



Shoppers in Shanghai spent an average 148,000 yuan ($21,511) a person on the payment platform, followed by Zhejiang Province, Beijing, Fujian and Jiangsu provinces.



Over 12 million users borrowed a total 300 billion yuan from the platform in 2016, while 90 percent of all residents in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region used payment app last year, according to the report.



5. #Shooting in Panzhihua# views: 11.1m



A high-ranking city official in the city of Panzhihua, Sichuan Province is accused of shooting the mayor and Party secretary, then killing himself.



Chen Zhongshu, director of the city's land and resources bureau, opened fire on Panzhihua Party head Zhang Yan and Mayor Li Jianqin after rushing into a meeting at the city's convention center.



Both Zhang and Li were treated for bullet wounds and are in stable condition.



