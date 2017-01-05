Shanghai suggestions

For many foreigners living and working long-term in Shanghai, the city has become their second home. Expatriates are often drawn here as they see the city as the future of China and the world, but just as often a number of our foreign residents are thrown by just how fast this city is indeed moving forward.



Over the past year, a number of new measures by the municipal government have had a profound influence on the daily and professional lives of expats in Shanghai. For example, popular Western hangout Yongkang Road was shut down in August after years of noise complaints from local residents.



On the upside, authorities also launched new visa policies to attract more foreign talents, which in part will allow foreign students of local universities to stay after their graduation to work in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone or Shanghai Zhangjiang National Innovation Demonstration Zone.



As the lunar Chinese New Year approaches, the Global Times interviewed a number of the city's expats about what they thought were the biggest positive and negative changes to Shanghai in 2016 and what they hope to see for the city in the Year of the Rooster.

Shutterbugs take photos of the rising sun on the first day of 2017 along the banks of Huangpu River. Photo: CFP

Tommy, American



I think merging Jing'an and Zhabei districts had and will continue to have a massive ripple effect on local real estate and development. Property north of Suzhou Creek instantly increased in value once it became "Jing'an," which sadly means that many non-local families who were renting apartments in Zhabei will no longer be able to live in the area once their landlords raise rent or their old housing gets demolished. And I can't imagine that locals or foreigners will continue to tolerate this apocalyptic air pollution. Something has to give: either the government once and for all shuts down all the industrial polluters or there will be a mass exodus of residents. It shouldn't have been allowed to go on this long; don't officials and their children breathe the same air as us? Is money that much more important than their and our health? So I think they will finally cave and start cleaning up Shanghai's atmosphere and environment so that the sky permanently stays as blue and clear as it was during the G20.



Sabrina, British



The biggest change for Shanghai in 2016 was probably the smoking ban. Smoking is a popular custom in China, so being banned publicly is a huge step forward for health and environment. In 2017, I hope Shanghai will have cleaner air. I often feel like if I don't wear my mask I get a sore throat and fall ill. I miss that fresh air I so greedily breathed in England. You can really tell the difference! I'd also like to see stricter regulations for food safety. The government should carry out routine health checks in all food and restaurant establishments, big and small.



Tina Kanagaratnam, Singaporean



The illegal buildings/illegal structures campaign has been one of the most noticeable, and has revealed some of Shanghai's beautiful historic architecture. I hope to see positive changes in terms of taking action to eliminate pollution and create a sustainable city that future generations can enjoy. As a founder of the local heritage organization Historic Shanghai, I am hopeful that we'll see more sympathetic renovations of historic architecture.



Nitin Dani, Indian



Two big changes for me: crazy traffic and Mobike. Both will change the way people live, who stay in Shanghai and who go, and how long they stay here. Mobility is one of the basic needs for humans. The single most important reason for me personally to leave my country was its unbearable traffic. In the new year, I hope the city can have more sharing, more collaboration, renewed focus on social, environmental and personal well-being. We are affected by what we see around us. And ultimately we can all indeed impact positive change. So why wait longer?



Coline Castell, French



The first thing that pops into my mind is the construction of metro lines 12 and 13 that were not here in 2015 ,when I first came to Shanghai. I was so surprised by how fast it has been completed! It was already easy and fast to travel around the city, and now it is even more so. I wish Shanghai can be even more prosperous and brighter in 2017. I will celebrate my first Chinese New Year in China, so I am so excited by this. I will do my best to seize all days and take all opportunities to share, enjoy more and meet more people in this great city!

People welcome in the new year at a countdown party held in Xintiandi. Photo: CFP

Tatiana Danila, Russian



The first thing that comes to my mind is the changes in foreign visa regulations. Now you must meet certain requirements to be qualified to live and work in China. Those requirements include the ranking of your former university, your knowledge of Putonghua (HSK 1-HSK 6), whether you work or not in a Fortune 500 company, etc. I believe, it will be harder to access a work visa now, as China only wants qualified expats. In the coming year, I would love to see more cultural and art events and exhibitions to make our spare time more diversified. There is a lot already going on in the city, and there are a lot of creative people living here, both Chinese and foreign. I hope they will have more chances to share their works at various events in the city.



Jay Thornhill, Australian-American



One thing I noticed this past year was the rise in traffic police. It felt like, all of a sudden, nearly every intersection in my neighborhood had traffic police. It slowed me down, though, because before I wasn't always waiting for the lights to change. But overall it's good to see that the city is paying attention to traffic safety. Hopefully they'll be doing a better job of keeping cars from blocking intersections, because that's always a pain during rush hour. I live in Huangpu, just next to Yuyuan Garden, and this past year they've closed down a lot of the old buildings and housing. And they've been doing a lot of construction all around this area. It's a little bittersweet, because people and shops that have been here a while have had to move out, but I'm interested in seeing what becomes of the neighborhood. One place I'm really keen on seeing is Found 158 (the former Da Tong Mill); it could become the new Yongkang Lu. Once the warmer weather arrives, a lot of foreigners will be looking forward to having drinks and mingling outside.



Gerard Evans, French



The biggest change was probably that many expats are more concerned about making Shanghai a healthier city from its food and environment as well as more fitness and community events. I've seen more collaborations and initiatives from expats to help bring us closer and to become more conscious of our health. I think we are finally part of the city, accepting that we might be staying for a while. So why don't we get involved? A growing number of expats care deeply about Shanghai's overall environment. But the closing of many of our favorite nightlife venues was also a big change in 2016. It's like closing a chapter of the city. It's a bit sad, but change can be good too. In 2017, I wish Shanghai would be an even more dynamic and healthier place to live.