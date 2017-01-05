What a dope: Man busted for live-streaming meth session with roommate

A young man who said he intentionally live-streamed himself taking methamphetamines in front of an online audience to see what being arrested would be like got his wish on Tuesday.

Police caught up with the 19-year-old surnamed Xiao and his co-star roommate, surnamed Liu, in Sichuan Province after a viewer tipped off authorities of their drug use following one of their regular broadcasts on December 29.

Xiao interacted with viewers as he and Liu took meth while explaining what paraphernalia they used.

But Xiao didn't know he was on thin ice when one of the viewers turned out to be an undercover policewoman from Chengdu's Xindu District.

He was taken into custody at his home in the city of Deyang.

Xiao later told a reporter that he was unemployed and wanted to go to jail to see what life is like there.

Xiao was banned from the live-streaming platform as a result.

Both men will serve 14 days in police detention. An investigation into the case is still ongoing.

Chengdu Economic Daily