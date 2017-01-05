Beijing to encourage prefab buildings in construction sector

At least 30 percent of new buildings in Beijing will be prefabricated in 2020 in a bid to conserve energy, improve efficiency and upgrade the construction industry, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-rural Development.



Prefab buildings made of steel, concrete and other factory-made components will be used in all new affordable homes, government-invested buildings, as well as certain commercial real estate projects, an official of the commission said Thursday.



A series of supporting measures, including better supervision on project approval, tax cuts and financial support from the government, will be rolled out to encourage prefab buildings.

