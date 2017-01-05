Happy birthday:



Failure is inevitable, but don't let that get you down. Life's setbacks are valuable opportunities to learn and grow as a person. The key to success is to never give up on your dreams. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 6, 10, 15.

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Your ability to remain calm during an emergency will be a valuable asset this weekend. While everyone around you is falling into chaos, you will be the eye of the storm. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Good things to come to those who wait, but even better things come to those who chase down what they want with a vengeance. Staying proactive this weekend will go a long way toward making your dreams a reality. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Gray clouds are in your future. You might want to consider putting any big projects on hold for now. During this time, also try to avoid anything that requires taking too much of a risk. ✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



This weekend should be about taking a break from your normal routine. Even something as simple as changing up where you eat or heading somewhere new will prove extremely entertaining. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will discover something you have never noticed before if you examine a situation from a new perspective. Romance is in the air. This will be a good time for some quiet time with that special someone. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



A shared secret will strengthen ties between you and a family member. While success is not guaranteed this weekend, there is an extremely high likelihood that things will go your way. Creative endeavors will prove fruitful. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Your independent nature has taken you far, but you will need to ask for help from others when facing a challenge this weekend. Do not let pride keep you from achieving success. Lady Luck will be with you when it comes to money matters. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Although you may face several challenges this weekend, you won't encounter anything you can't handle. The alignment of the stars indicates that this is a good time for investments. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Luck will be with you this weekend Virgo! Do not hesitate to take chances that you would usually avoid. You will come across some great deals if you take the time to go out shopping. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



A trip to the local flea market is sure to lead to the discovery of a hidden treasure. A financial investment may pay great dividends, but only if you take the time to do your research before investing. ✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A challenging situation will provide an opportunity for you to shine at work. You will have to take some chances to get ahead. A risky venture has a high chance of failure, but the pay off will be great. ✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



The grass always seems greener on the other side of the fence. Although you may think that others have it better than you do, there is actually a lot more things happening in your favor than you realize. ✭✭✭✭