puzzle





ACROSS



1 Purple flower



6 Bugs on a hill



10 Dreadful day for Caesar



14 Preserved or reserved



15 Bimonthly tide



16 Evening hour



17 Enjoyed dinner at home



18 Chihuahua bull



19 Again from the start



20 Angry fit on Everest?



23 Diamond, e.g.



24 Counterfeit token



25 "Be Prepared" org. for boys



28 Some farm critters



31 Promotes one's music



34 Bedevilers



36 Ardor



38 Barely perceptible amount



40 Sailing vessels are fans of Lassie?



43 Search, as for talent



44 State with confidence



45 "Sweater Girl" Turner



46 Elephant's quartet



48 "Phew!" inducer



50 Like a debtor's ink



51 Hawk among gods



53 Born, in the society pages



55 Exclusive circle of insects?



61 Ceramic piece



63 Pakistan language



64 Eddy or Allman of music



65 A good way away



66 Breakfast choices



67 Van Halen on guitar



68 Delivery org.



69 Wine sediment



70 Things done by 25-Across

DOWN



1 Rich, dark soil



2 "And lead us not ___ ..."



3 In ___ of (instead of)



4 Breezing through, as a test



5 Shaq played it



6 Prefix with "skid" or "thesis"



7 Gas light



8 Infield coverings



9 Pampered to a fault (var.)



10 Address every four years



11 Eat well



12 Compass point between N and S



13 Start on one's wardrobe?



21 Astonish



22 Repeat word for word



25 Lobster eaters' accessories



26 Kiss sound



27 Cook's cover-up



29 Clifflike, flat-topped elevation



30 Twenty-one-gun salute, e.g.



32 Air-traffic control device



33 Scottish quick bread



35 Rats



37 Wasn't truthful



39 "Ods bodkins!"



41 Areas of human development



42 Danish currency



47 "Rocky II," e.g.



49 Like a usable clarinet



52 Protector in the office



54 Conservatory assignment, maybe



55 Appreciate a performance



56 Result of honing



57 Press lips



58 Put on, as cargo



59 "Idylls of the King" character



60 Calls, in poker



61 Fraternity "T"



62 Preconditions





solution





