Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/1/5 19:03:39
ACROSS

  1 Purple flower

  6 Bugs on a hill

 10 Dreadful day for Caesar

 14 Preserved or reserved

 15 Bimonthly tide

 16 Evening hour

 17 Enjoyed dinner at home

 18 Chihuahua bull

 19 Again from the start

 20 Angry fit on Everest?

 23 Diamond, e.g.

 24 Counterfeit token

 25 "Be Prepared" org. for boys

 28 Some farm critters

 31 Promotes one's music

 34 Bedevilers

 36 Ardor

 38 Barely perceptible amount

 40 Sailing vessels are fans of Lassie?

 43 Search, as for talent

 44 State with confidence

 45 "Sweater Girl" Turner

 46 Elephant's quartet

 48 "Phew!" inducer

 50 Like a debtor's ink

 51 Hawk among gods

 53 Born, in the society pages

 55 Exclusive circle of insects?

 61 Ceramic piece

 63 Pakistan language

 64 Eddy or Allman of music

 65 A good way away

 66 Breakfast choices

 67 Van Halen on guitar

 68 Delivery org.

 69 Wine sediment

 70 Things done by 25-Across

DOWN

  1 Rich, dark soil

  2 "And lead us not ___ ..."

  3 In ___ of (instead of)

  4 Breezing through, as a test

  5 Shaq played it

  6 Prefix with "skid" or "thesis"

  7 Gas light

  8 Infield coverings

  9 Pampered to a fault (var.)

 10 Address every four years

 11 Eat well

 12 Compass point between N and S

 13 Start on one's wardrobe?

 21 Astonish

 22 Repeat word for word

 25 Lobster eaters' accessories

 26 Kiss sound

 27 Cook's cover-up

 29 Clifflike, flat-topped elevation

 30 Twenty-one-gun salute, e.g.

 32 Air-traffic control device

 33 Scottish quick bread

 35 Rats

 37 Wasn't truthful

 39 "Ods bodkins!"

 41 Areas of human development

 42 Danish currency

 47 "Rocky II," e.g.

 49 Like a usable clarinet

 52 Protector in the office

 54 Conservatory assignment, maybe

 55 Appreciate a performance

 56 Result of honing

 57 Press lips

 58 Put on, as cargo

 59 "Idylls of the King" character

 60 Calls, in poker

 61 Fraternity "T"

 62 Preconditions

