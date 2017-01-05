puzzle
ACROSS
1 Purple flower
6 Bugs on a hill
10 Dreadful day for Caesar
14 Preserved or reserved
15 Bimonthly tide
16 Evening hour
17 Enjoyed dinner at home
18 Chihuahua bull
19 Again from the start
20 Angry fit on Everest?
23 Diamond, e.g.
24 Counterfeit token
25 "Be Prepared" org. for boys
28 Some farm critters
31 Promotes one's music
34 Bedevilers
36 Ardor
38 Barely perceptible amount
40 Sailing vessels are fans of Lassie?
43 Search, as for talent
44 State with confidence
45 "Sweater Girl" Turner
46 Elephant's quartet
48 "Phew!" inducer
50 Like a debtor's ink
51 Hawk among gods
53 Born, in the society pages
55 Exclusive circle of insects?
61 Ceramic piece
63 Pakistan language
64 Eddy or Allman of music
65 A good way away
66 Breakfast choices
67 Van Halen on guitar
68 Delivery org.
69 Wine sediment
70 Things done by 25-Across
DOWN
1 Rich, dark soil
2 "And lead us not ___ ..."
3 In ___ of (instead of)
4 Breezing through, as a test
5 Shaq played it
6 Prefix with "skid" or "thesis"
7 Gas light
8 Infield coverings
9 Pampered to a fault (var.)
10 Address every four years
11 Eat well
12 Compass point between N and S
13 Start on one's wardrobe?
21 Astonish
22 Repeat word for word
25 Lobster eaters' accessories
26 Kiss sound
27 Cook's cover-up
29 Clifflike, flat-topped elevation
30 Twenty-one-gun salute, e.g.
32 Air-traffic control device
33 Scottish quick bread
35 Rats
37 Wasn't truthful
39 "Ods bodkins!"
41 Areas of human development
42 Danish currency
47 "Rocky II," e.g.
49 Like a usable clarinet
52 Protector in the office
54 Conservatory assignment, maybe
55 Appreciate a performance
56 Result of honing
57 Press lips
58 Put on, as cargo
59 "Idylls of the King" character
60 Calls, in poker
61 Fraternity "T"
62 Preconditions
solution