Woman sacked for keeping prize money she won

A Guangdong Province woman who said she was fired for not handing over prize money to her bosses that she won in a raffle at a work-related event.



The woman surnamed Zhang filed a complaint with labor authorities in Shenzhen on Wednesday after being let go for keeping the 3,000 yuan ($435) she had won at a corporate event.



"I was not told to turn in the prize if I won anything before I went to the party," Zhang told Southern Weekly.



Zhang said received an official company email accusing her of "embezzling company assets"



The company claimed Zhang won the lucky prize while on the clock, which meant it belonged to her employers.



Her bad career luck began during an appreciation party for 300 of the company's representatives on December 29 when she won first prize.



Zhang said she had won non-cash prizes during previous company events without incident.



She intended to spend part of her cash prize on treating her colleagues to a meal.



The story touched a nerve on social media, where even lawyers have spoken out in Zhang's defense and accused the company of wrongful termination.



Labor authorities have yet to decide on the complaint.

Southern Weekly