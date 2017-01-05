‘Django’ unchained

Actor Reda Kateb as Django Reinhardt in a scene from Django Photos: IC

The Berlin film festival will open next month with the premiere of a biopic about Gypsy-jazz great Django Reinhardt focused on his family's persecution by the Nazis, organizers said Wednesday.The French production, Django, marks the directorial debut of Etienne Comar, a screenwriter and producer behind hits such as Of Gods and Men and My King and co-producer of the award-winning film about radical Islam Timbuktu.Django will compete for the Golden Bear top prize at the Berlinale, the first major European film festival of the year, running February 9-19.Reinhardt, a virtuoso guitarist and composer who shot to global renown with his delicate melodies, belonged to the Sinti minority and was forced to flee German-occupied Paris in 1943."Django Reinhardt was one of the most brilliant pioneers of European jazz and the father of Gypsy Swing. Django grippingly portrays one chapter in the musician's eventful life and is a poignant tale of survival," festival director Dieter Kosslick said.The film stars Reda Kateb, who appeared with Viggo Mortensen in the Algeria-set war drama Far From Men.