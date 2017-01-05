China hit with record number

Containers parked at a port in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province on December 25 Photo: CFP
Chinese companies were the target of a record number of trade dispute cases in 2016, the Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) announced on Thursday.
In a bid to tackle possible tougher trade friction in 2017, China is beefing up efforts to transform its economic growth model by upgrading and innovating industries to enhance the competitiveness of Chinese products, experts noted.
Roughly 27 countries and regions filed 119 trade remedy cases against China-made products in 2016, an increase of 36.8 percent from the previous year, ministry spokesperson Sun Jiwen said at a press conference in Beijing on Thursday. Trade volume involved in the cases was $14.34 billion more than last year, up 76 percent year-on-year, MOFCOM data showed.
"Trade disputes grew politicized last year, and trade remedies tended to be extreme," Sun said.
Xu Hongcai, deputy chief economist at the China Center for International Economic Exchange (CCIEE) said that the situation will become even tougher this year as the world is widely plagued with uncertainties.
"Trade barriers and protectionism keep rising across the globe since major world economics like the US, Japan and some European countries and regions do not recognize China's market economy status, which will bring tougher times for the country in 2017," Xu told the Global Times on Thursday.
US President-elect Donald Trump
named Robert Lighthizer, a harsh critic of China's trade practices, as his chief trade negotiator on Tuesday, according to media reports.
"We do not expect a trade war between China and the US, and we still hold a wait-and-see attitude toward Trump's measures on Chinese products after he takes office," Xu said.Targeted industries
In 2016, many countries and regions put restrictions on Chinese products such as photovoltaic panels, ceramic tiles and tires, said Sun, the ministry's spokesperson.
There were also a number of trade disputes involving chemical engineering and light manufacturing, according to MOFCOM. Meanwhile, "more than half of the trade dispute cases involved the Chinese steel industry," Sun noted.
China's steel sector has become a prime target because the products are competitive and steel is a core industry in many foreign countries and regions, Liu Jianying, an associate research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Thursday.
"For a long time, China's steel production was mainly for domestic demand. The country did not encourage large amount of steel exports, and had adopted a series of measures to restrict steel exports including increasing tariffs on certain products," Liu noted.
"Employing protectionist measures will not help solve problems [such as overcapacity] in the global steel sector; instead, it would further hit the international trade order," she said.
In a bid to address such problems, China will continue to make efforts to cut steel overcapacity, experts said.
The local government of Tangshan, North China's Hebei Province, on Thursday announced plans to reduce 8.61 million tons steel in 2017, according to media reports.
The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) is endeavoring to urge foreign countries and regions to drop the surrogate country approach against Chinese steel products in overseas markets to secure the legal rights of domestic companies, Liu Chao, deputy director of the council's Legal Affairs Department, told a meeting held in Beijing on December 29, 2016. The current approach allows foreign countries and regions to easily impose high tariffs in trade disputes.
The CCPIT had set up 102 trade friction alert institutions across the country by the end of 2016, covering sectors such as steel, heavy machinery and tea.
"Trade remedies are a double-edged sword," MOFCOM spokesperson Sun said. "Given the sluggish global economy, we hope that each country and region will apply trade remedies cautiously."
China would prefer to cooperate with other countries through negotiations to address trade disputes, in order to encourage a faster recovery of the global economy, according to Sun.
In a bid to address trade friction, Chinese enterprises are expected to keep improving competitiveness of their products, said Xu, the expert with CCIEE. He noted that cutting costs in the manufacturing industry is helpful.
China is prepared to deal with the upcoming challenges and the government will continue to support globalization as well as trade liberalization, Xu said.