158 duty-related crime suspects repatriated from overseas: SPP

A total of 158 Chinese suspected of duty-related crimes involving 1.73 billion yuan ($251.4 million), have been repatriated since a special operation was launched in September 2014, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Thursday.



The campaign mainly targets and hunts down suspects fleeing overseas, according to a statement released on the website of the SPP.



According to SPP official Wan Chun, a total of 41 fugitives were extradited or repatriated by procuratorates from 18 countries and regions between January and November, and assets worth about 516 million yuan were recovered, according to the Xinhua News Agency.



Among the repatriated suspects, 40 have already been given verdicts and seven cases are being handled by courts, Wan said.



Though China has signed 54 judicial assistance treaties and 41 extradition treaties with relevant countries, the country has no extradition treaties with the US, Canada and Australia, the top destinations for corrupt fugitives.



These nations are favored by Chinese suspects as they can use complex regulations on extradition and jurisdiction to their advantage.



According to Wan, the extradition and repatriation efforts were made amid bilateral law enforcement cooperations, such as the China-US Joint Liaison Group (JLG) on Law Enforcement Cooperation.



The JLG, established in 1998, is a major channel for China-US law enforcement cooperation. It involves the foreign ministries, security departments, justice departments and others.



Meanwhile, the statement added that the procuratorates will strive to make new achievements in fugitive repatriation and asset recovery by applying procedures on confiscating ill-gotten gains, strengthening international cooperation and making use of international treaties or conventions on bilateral or multilateral criminal judicial assistance.



The official said efforts to reclaim assets gained from corruption will be intensified.



"We will do our utmost to bring fugitives committing duty-related crimes to justice, and ensure corrupt officials have no place to hide overseas," Wan said. "Utmost efforts will be made to recover ill-gotten gains to prevent criminal offenders from getting the better end economically."



