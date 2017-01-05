Dubs topple Blazers

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry goes for the basket against Portland Trail Blazers' Mason Plumlee on Wednesday in Oakland. Photo: IC

Stephen Curry scored 35 points and Kevin Durant had 30 as the Golden State Warriors won their ninth straight home game with a 125-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.The Warriors helped seal the victory with a 34-second burst in the final quarter that included a Curry three-pointer, a Shaun Livingston dunk and a Draymond Green block.Despite not having injured star point guard Damian Lillard for the fifth straight game, the Trail Blazers were still able to make the Warriors work for the NBA ­victory in front of a crowd of 19,600 at Oakland's Oracle Arena.C.J. McCollum matched Curry's 35-point performance as the Trail Blazers closed to within 113-107 with just under five minutes to go before a turnover and missed shot prevented them from getting closer.The Warriors pushed the lead to eight when Livingston got behind the Portland defense for a dunk with 3:43 remaining.Then Curry drained his fifth three-pointer, extending the Golden State lead to 118-107 with just 3:09 to go.Portland never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.Curry hit 12 of his 25 shots en route to his ninth 30-point game of the season and Durant shot nine of 16 from the floor as Golden State shot 50.6 percent as a team.Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo drained a step-back jumper as time expired to lift the Milwaukee Bucks to a 105-104 ­victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York.The Greek posted his 16th double-­double of the season with 27 points and 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who improved to 18-16. His streak of 13 straight games with 20 or more points is the longest by a Milwaukee player since Michael Redd had 14 in a row in 2006.Carmelo Anthony led the Knicks with 30 points and 11 rebounds, but the Knicks, who were without injured big man ­Kristaps Porzingis for a third straight game, lost their sixth straight.In Cleveland, Jimmy Butler scored 14 points in the fourth quarter after a slow start and the Chicago Bulls held on to beat the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers 106-94.In Los Angeles, Austin Rivers scored a game-high 28 points and the Clippers earned a 115-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center.