China to curb splashy spending

CSL clubs to have wage cap: sports authorities

China will put limits on the wild sums its clubs are spending on international soccer players, authorities said Thursday, days after the transfer window opened and the Asian ­record was promptly smashed.



In an interview posted on the General Administration of Sport, an unnamed spokesman said the government would "regulate and restrain high-priced signings, and make reasonable restrictions on players' high incomes."



The statement came days after Shanghai SIPG recruited Brazilian star Oscar from Chelsea in a 60 million euro ($63 million) deal that broke the Asian transfer record.



Carlos Tevez, Argentina's former Manchester United and Manchester City striker, was lured to rival Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in another big-money deal.



Tevez's transfer fee was 10.5 million euros, according to website transfermarkt.com, which tracks soccer transfers, and the 32-year-old is reportedly set to become the highest-paid player in the world with a two-year contract of 38 million euros per season.



Oscar's deal with Shanghai SIPG is thought to be 24 million euros a season - which would still put him above Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of Barcelona.



Last year Chinese teams broke the Asian transfer record four times in an acquisition spree that outstripped even the mega-rich English Premier League.



The wild spending has drawn criticism in China, with many fans asking whether the huge sums would be better spent on building up the country's lagging infrastructure and talent in the sport.



The sports administration official said the government would "set the ­upper limit" for players' transfer fees and income and control "irrational investment."



It would consider measures such as taking fees from clubs that spend excessively to ­support youth development programs. The spokesman said that clubs' financial supervision would be strengthened, and their spending on players would be controlled.





