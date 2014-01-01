Chinese Super League now destination of choice for transfer tittle-tattle

It's a shame that the rise of the Chinese Super League is happening in 2017 and not 100 years earlier. Such are the headlines - and the glee with which they are screamed by the British tabloid press in particular - that they would keep the newsies on street corners busy: "­Extra, extra. Read all about it. [Carlos] Tevez ­becomes highest-paid player in the world."



Tevez signing for Shanghai Shenhua has been brilliant for the press because it also offered them the added opportunity to compare his wages - the biggest of any footballer ever - with the average take-home pay of people in Shanghai. Needless to say it takes him very little time indeed to earn that sum, but then it doesn't take him much of his workweek to earn what other professional footballers do, and it's noticeable that Ronaldo and Messi's salaries are never discussed in terms of the average resident of Madrid or Barcelona.



That kind of thing is typical, though. Much like stories on China are for the foreign media at large, the CSL is great fodder for those on the sports pages. Ripe for rumor and unsubstantiated ­stories, Chinese soccer allows for the kind of creativity that is best harnessed at the hotel bar in the early hours and, even better, right now it guarantees clicks.



Take the recent Mark Clattenburg to China reports that first surfaced in the British press at the tail end of last year (and have only surfaced in Chinese as re-reports of these English-language stories). Clattenburg picked up the award for World's Best Referee at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai last week, where the CSL was reported to be "well represented" during the two-day event, and that soon becomes splashed on the back pages that the CSL is targeting the English referee. It was only a matter of time that their spending power turned from the players to the man in the middle, the press said.



This became a further story when Clattenburg himself said that he wouldn't rule out any approach from China - while admitting that none had been forthcoming.



The papers also got the chance to add the detail that Chinese match officials have been involved in corruption ­scandals in the past. Win-win: Unsubstantiated reports running away with themselves and a chance to look down on the CSL.



We now live in a world where even refs are subject to transfer rumors, so why wouldn't you make things up? Aubemayang to China in world record move? Gets clicks. Player X linked to CSL? Why not? Half the time these transfer rumors don't even mention a club, just China, and when they do, it's Shanghai SIPG, Shanghai Shenhua or Beijing Guoan - apparently those clubs don't have the same limit on foreign players as the others.



People want to believe and the Tevez deal - and those for Hulk and Oscar ­before him - makes everything believable. The truth is always stranger than fiction, but what a time it is to write that fiction, though.



The author is a Shanghai-based freelance writer. jmawhite@gmail.com









