Silva to manager Hull

Premier League strugglers Hull City appointed Marco Silva as manager for the rest of the season on Thursday.



The 39-year-old Portuguese - who guided Olympiakos to the Greek title last term before resigning - replaces Mike Phelan, who was sacked Tuesday.



Silva's first match in charge of the bottom-placed club will be Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie with fellow relegation battlers Swansea City.



"Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style," said Hull Vice Chairman Ehab Allam in a statement on the club's website. "He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the club's Premier League status."

