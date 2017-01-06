Osasuna sack Caparros

La Liga's bottom side Osasuna sacked coach Joaquin Caparros on Thursday after just two months and nine games in charge. "Sporting director of the club, Petar Vasiljevic, will take charge until the end of the season," the club said in a statement.
Caparros, 61, had been one of the favorites to replace Vicente del Bosque as Spain coach following Euro 2016
before the Spanish Football Federation eventually opted for Julien Lopetegui.
However, he was unable to halt Osasuna's apparent slide back toward the second division after just one year back in the top flight.