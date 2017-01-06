Top 2 seeds knocked out

The Brisbane International lost its top two women's seeds on Thursday when Angelique Kerber and Dominika Cibulkova were both bundled out in the quarterfinals of the season-opening tournament.



World No.1 Kerber made 48 unforced errors as she went down to Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, while Frenchwoman Alize Cornet eliminated Cibulkova 6-3, 7-5. Cibulkova had to toil for her three-set win over China's Zhang Shuai on Tuesday.



Svitolina will now take on third-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova, who came back from losing the first set to Italian ­Roberta Vinci to win her ­quarterfinal 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.



Cornet now faces reigning French Open champion Garbine Muguruza, who edged Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 6-4.

