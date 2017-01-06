Al-Attiyah out of Dakar

Two-time Dakar Rally winner Nasser al-Attiyah withdrew from the event on Thursday after damage to his stricken Toyota proved too great to fix.



The 2011 and 2015 champion, and early favorite for this year's honors, ripped a wheel off the car in Wednesday's third stage in Argentina and lost more than two hours as he limped to the finish.



Organizers said the 46-year-old 2012 Olympic shooting bronze medalist had not started the fourth stage from San Salvador de Jujuy to Tupiza in Bolivia.



Al-Attiyah had won this year's first stage, and was runner-up in the second.





