Experts slam Taiwan fantasy of China-US navy encounter

Speculation about the direction of the Chinese mainland's military deployment has been flying high in Taiwan in the past weeks since the mainland's first aircraft carrier cruised past the island for blue-water training exercises.



Chinese military experts said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) is capable of safeguarding national unity and is poised to strike against any moves of the Taiwan administration toward independence.



In the latest scenario, after the US Navy declared a new aircraft carrier fleet will be deployed in the West Pacific, Taiwan's pro-independence media started to fantasize about a possible encounter between the US carrier and the Liaoning aircraft carrier of the mainland.



The US Navy's website said ships and units from the Carl Vinson Strike Group (CVNSG) will depart San



Diego for a scheduled deployment to the West Pacific Thursday.



Knowing that the Liaoning battle group is currently conducting military training in the South China Sea, the Liberty Times, a pro-independence paper in Taiwan, predicted that the Liaoning may encounter the CVNSG and that conflict between the two fleets is very likely.



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday talked to US Secretary of State John Kerry on the phone. Kerry stressed the importance of China-US relations and reaffirmed the US position of sticking to the one-China policy on the Taiwan question, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



Mainland experts slated the prediction of an encounter between Chinese and US aircraft carriers as being very unprofessional. It will take about a month for the CVNSG to arrive in the West Pacific from San Diego, Song Zhongping, a Hong Kong-based military expert, told the Global Times.



According to previous reports, Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen will transit the US on her way to Latin America during a visit starting on Saturday, close to Donald Trump's inauguration. However, the strike group will still be on its way.



"We don't know how long the Liaoning will stay in the South China Sea yet. But all actions our aircraft carrier battle group conducts in the South China Sea are for military training and testing," Song said.



Overwhelming advantage







The US will deploy two to three aircraft carrier strike groups in the West Pacific region in the near future, mainly in preparation for potential military conflict on the Korean Peninsula, but they are also preparing for potential conflict with China, Song said, adding "we need to pay attention to this change."



However, China is not alarmed by these actions, as the US knows that as the South China Sea and Taiwan Straits are at China's front door, US aircraft carriers will have no advantage, Song said. "It's too close to the mainland, and the country has a lot of ways to strike against hostile aircraft carriers," he noted.



The Liberty Times quoted an anonymous Taiwan military officer as saying that "Taiwan will point hundreds of missiles at the Liaoning if it appears in the Taiwan Straits on its way back to its homeport in northern China."



Fang Bing, a professor at the PLA National Defense University said on China Central Television that Taiwan should not overestimate itself, and "our aircraft carrier is not built for potential conflict in Taiwan Straits."



"If there is a war, we will not send our carrier within range of Taiwan's missiles," Song said. "The PLA is capable of easily destroying all missile launch positions in Taiwan before the island makes any decision," he said.



Wang Zaixi, former vice president of the mainland's Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits, told the Global Times that "Both Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping wanted to unify Taiwan in their lifetimes." During their times, China was too weak to do so, but "now we have the power," Wang said.



However, experts say the US is still the biggest obstacle for China to reunite with Taiwan. Even though Kerry stressed the one-China policy during his phone talks with Wang Yi, his words can only represent the outgoing Obama administration. Since Trump has already posted offensive tweets over Taiwan against the mainland, Wang Zaixi said the "cross-Straits situation will get even more complicated and unpredictable in 2017."



