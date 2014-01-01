Indonesia backs down over military row with Australia

Indonesia appeared to back down Thursday from a decision to suspend all military cooperation with Australia in a row over teaching materials, with a senior minister saying only language training had been put on hold.



The Indonesian military said Wednesday that military cooperation with Canberra, including joint exercises and exchange programs, had been put on ice last month after teaching materials deemed offensive to Jakarta were apparently found at an Australian army base.



The row erupted after a visiting Indonesian officer raised concerns about the materials at a language training facility in Perth.



Indonesia's military chief General Gatot Nurmantyo told reporters it involved "unethical stuff" which "discredits Indonesia and its military, even the nation's ideology."



He said it concerned East Timor - which seceded from Indonesia after a bloody occupation - the Papuan region's independence movement and the nation's founding philosophy "Pancasila," all deeply sensitive topics for the Indonesian military.



But following the military's announcement, leaders of both Australia and Indonesia publicly insisted ties were strong before Indonesian Security Minister Wiranto announced Thursday he was giving a "clarification" after receiving information from Nurmantyo.



But he said Indonesia was not "completely stopping all cooperation," contradicting the earlier military statement. Indonesian and Australian forces cooperate on a range of issues from border protection to counter-terrorism.



"The suspension is temporary and will be resumed after Australia clearly takes measures to resolve the matter," he added.



The Australian Broadcasting Corporation also broadcast footage Thursday of Nurmantyo giving a lecture in November, voicing fears Canberra was trying to recruit soldiers sent to Australia for training.



"Every time there is a training program - like recently - the best five or 10 students would be sent to Australia. That happened before I was chief so I let that happen," he said in translated remarks, according to the broadcaster.



"Once I became chief commander of the national forces, it [the students being sent] did not happen again. They will certainly be recruited."



Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne denied Canberra had targeted Indonesian soldiers to be potential agents.





