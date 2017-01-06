A visitor takes in the The World of Meilin - Han Meilin at 80 Art Exhibition at Beijing's National Museum of Art on December 28, 2016. Photo: Zhang Yuchen/GT

Han Meilin Photo: IC

The official Year of the Rooster stamps designed by Han Meilin Photo: IC

Every year China Post releases an official stamp celebrating that year's Chinese Zodiac sign. On Thursday, the State-owned enterprise released the official postal stamps for the upcoming Year of the Rooster: one a colorful rooster and the other a hen caring for her two little chicks.



The two images are the work of Chinese artist Han Meilin. Well known for designing the Fuwa, the mascots for the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Han just celebrated his 80th birthday by kicking off the global tour for his The World of Meilin - Han Meilin at 80 Art Exhibition in Venice in October. The tour later came to Beijing for its second stop on December 21.



Symbol of fortune







"Chinese people have a special fondness for roosters. The shape of China on the world map looks like rooster, and in certain folk arts such as paper-cutting, the image of the rooster is one of the most commonly used ones," Han told the Global Times on December 28 at his exhibition.



Rose red comb, jasper green neck, wheat yellow belly, violet legs and a Prussian blue tail - Han makes excellent use of vibrant color in his watercolor paintings.



"As to why we like drawing roosters, artists are mostly attracted to its multi-colored body," Han said.



Sitting on an ancient-style wooden chair, Han randomly picked up a pile of his sketches, laid them beside him and turned the over to illustrate his design of animals, including hens and goats.



In his exhibition at Beijing's National Museum of China, Han also presents 100 newly created chicken paintings for the year 2017. The Chinese pronunciation of "100 chickens" (baiji) sounds very similar to "100 luck," and so represents wishes for good fortune.



For his stamp designs, Han drew around 1,600 sketches of chickens, both roosters and hens.



"Once you seize the core characteristics of an animal, you can then make changes based on this," Han said, explaining the importance of such repetitious work.



Finding inspiration







When creating his 100 Chicken series, Han asked some children to draw chickens for him. Each work was different, which inspired him a lot.



"I can't deny that they inspired me to explore more when it came to form, color and posture, which in turn led to the creation of this chicken series," Han posted on Sina Weibo in August.



Different from traditional Chinese paintings, Han's works feature the brighter colors and simpler lines that are representative of his personal style. Some of his paintings also incorporate folk art elements such as paper-cutting patterns.



Han mentioned that he spent some time visiting rural areas around China in search of inspiration for his work.



"During that time, I focused on the lives of villagers, dancing with them and making handcraft items together such as paper-cuttings and things made from clay," Han recalled.



Aside from painting, Han is also into other forms of art such as calligraphy, sculpture, porcelain making and designing furniture. His long years of combining folk art with modern art concepts allowed him to become the first Chinese artist to earn UNESCO's "Artist for Peace" title in 2015.



When discussing the incorporation of traditional elements in his art, Han said that while he doesn't have a problem with Chinese people's aesthetic standards becoming increasingly Westernized, a lack of guidance has led young artists in China to blindly follow Western art forms.



"In today's world you can globalize anything... Except art," Han said.



"To make good art, artists should show off their national characteristics first and then their personality."



